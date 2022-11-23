 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Justin Bieber gets cosy with wife Hailey in THESE adorable snaps

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Justin Bieber shared loved-up pictures with his wifey, Hailey Bieber, following her 26th birthday.

The Peaches singer and the model could be seen getting cosy as Hailey tried to plant a sweet kiss on her husband’s cheek.

Sporting a bright pink beanie with a cream-coloured hoodie, Justin posed with Hailey for a couple more selfies as they sat in a plane.

Meanwhile, Hailey flaunted her natural beauty in a very casual look donning headphones and black-rimmed glasses.

This comes after Justin celebrated Hailey’s 26th birthday in Japan sharing adorable snaps of them having the time of their lives.

The singer wrote that he is “obsessed” with his better half as he dropped a sweet wish for the model telling her she makes his “life magic.”

