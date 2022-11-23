 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal on life after marriage: "Life has evolved, Life is better"

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Vicky Kaushals film Govinda Naam Mera will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar soon
Vicky Kaushal's film 'Govinda Naam Mera' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar soon

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is recently promoting his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, recently spoke about his life after marriage during an interview.

Vicky in the interview was asked whether his life has changed after marriage to which he replied: “Changed, I don’t know. Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. It’s not changed, I would say life has evolved, life is better. Sukoon hai, shanti hai. It’s nice, it’s really nice.”

Moreover, the Masaan actor was asked who from the film industry he would like to choreograph. Vicky replied: “I would like to choreograph Katrina Kaif, who theek thaak dance karti hai. Talented hai ladki, better kar sakti hai.” He concluded by saying: “Bas aaj khana nahin milega.”

Meanwhile, co-actors Bhumi Pednekar said that she would like to choreograph filmmaker Karan Johar whereas, Kiara Advani revealed that she would want to choreograph Bhumi.

Check out the interview: 

On the work front, the trio will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera produced by Dharma Production and Viacom18 Studios. The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, reports PinkVilla. 

