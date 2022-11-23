 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins weighs in on nepotism in Hollywood

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has recently dished on nepotism debate in Hollywood, saying she didn’t use her family connections to begin her acting career.

Speaking to Vogue France via PEOPLE, Lily, who is the daughter of legendary singer Phil Collins, said, “It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name.”

The Mirror Mirror actress went on to explain, “I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through.”

The Love, Rosie star also pointed out that she didn’t want to be a musician like her “dad”.

“I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius, I preferred to be an actress,” remarked the 33-year-old.

The To The Bone actress continued, “I played in a few musicals because it's the only setting in which I allow myself to sing. Frankly, I would be too afraid of comparisons.”

Talking about not getting acting job in the beginning compelled her to “focus more on” her work.

“By dint of failed castings, I managed to make acting my job. But I am not resting on my laurels. This environment is very competitive and places are expensive,” she added.

