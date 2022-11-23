Pankaj Tripathi reveals he prefers Bollywood over Hollywood and regional cinema

Pankaj Tripathi revealed in a recent interview that he prefers Bollywood over Hollywood and regional cinema despite the language not being a barrier for him, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Pankaj shared that he prefers Hindi cinema as he is more comfortable with Hindi. Pankaj added that he has rejected several offers from regional cinema as he believes he won't be able to do justice to those films.

Pankaj said, "While language is not a barrier for me, I prefer Hindi cinema. It's because I am comfortable with Hindi, main uss language ko samajhta hoon, uski bhavnaon ko, nuances ko behtar samajhta hoon (I understand the language better, I understand its emotions and nuances better)."

He further added, "Forget Hollywood, I get offers from Telugu and Malayalam filmmakers but I feel I won't be able to do justice to those films because I won't be able to speak the language.”

Pankaj Tripathi made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with a short role in Run. Since then, he has starred in several films and shows and is well-known for his acting prowess and simplicity. His most famous role is that of Akhandanand Tripath aka Kaleen Bhaiya in the popular crime drama show Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.