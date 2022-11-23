Naomi Campbell confesses she wants a biopic to be made about her life

Naomi Campbell recently shared she wanted a biopic to be made about her life.



Speaking to Daily Mail, the supermodel disclosed that she’s keeping an eye out for “a rising star” to play her on the big screen.

“I would like it to be someone, who is unknown and preferably someone from South London,” said the 52-year-old.

She continued, “I've had my success, and I want to see the success of the next generation.”

The outlet reported that the model had a very disturbing childhood as she was born to Jamaican dancer Valerie Morris and never saw her father because he abandoned her mother while she was pregnant with Naomi.

During her early days of modelling, Naomi struggled with drug addiction and went to rehab in 1999 after five years of cocaine addiction.

In 2017, she confessed to the media, adding, “I was never ashamed of substance abuse. I never took a break. I finally said ‘I want to go away and I chose to make the phone call to go to rehab’.”

Later on, Naomi got her first break in fashion when she appeared on the cover of Vogue at the age of 17, and then there was no looking back.

The model made millions, enjoyed incredible career success and travelled the world. However, she admitted last year that this lifestyle made her sacrifice the “long-term partner” in her life.

Meanwhile, Naomi also welcomed a daughter in May 2021.