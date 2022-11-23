 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Naomi Campbell confesses she wants a biopic to be made about her life

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Naomi Campbell confesses she wants a biopic to be made about her life
Naomi Campbell confesses she wants a biopic to be made about her life

Naomi Campbell recently shared she wanted a biopic to be made about her life.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the supermodel disclosed that she’s keeping an eye out for “a rising star” to play her on the big screen.

“I would like it to be someone, who is unknown and preferably someone from South London,” said the 52-year-old.

She continued, “I've had my success, and I want to see the success of the next generation.”

The outlet reported that the model had a very disturbing childhood as she was born to Jamaican dancer Valerie Morris and never saw her father because he abandoned her mother while she was pregnant with Naomi.

During her early days of modelling, Naomi struggled with drug addiction and went to rehab in 1999 after five years of cocaine addiction.

In 2017, she confessed to the media, adding, “I was never ashamed of substance abuse. I never took a break. I finally said ‘I want to go away and I chose to make the phone call to go to rehab’.”

Later on, Naomi got her first break in fashion when she appeared on the cover of Vogue at the age of 17, and then there was no looking back.

The model made millions, enjoyed incredible career success and travelled the world. However, she admitted last year that this lifestyle made her sacrifice the “long-term partner” in her life.

Meanwhile, Naomi also welcomed a daughter in May 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS ARMY hilariously react to RM interacting lucky fans in the upcoming album promotion event

BTS ARMY hilariously react to RM interacting lucky fans in the upcoming album promotion event
Selena Gomez ‘perfect’ to play me in a biopic, spills Marie Osmond

Selena Gomez ‘perfect’ to play me in a biopic, spills Marie Osmond
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘lying’ to Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘lying’ to Oprah Winfrey
Jennie from BLACKPINK gets overwhelmed as she receives a special gift from fan

Jennie from BLACKPINK gets overwhelmed as she receives a special gift from fan

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins weighs in on nepotism in Hollywood

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins weighs in on nepotism in Hollywood
Prince Harry ‘hurt’ over claims Meghan Markle ‘can’t measure’ up to Diana

Prince Harry ‘hurt’ over claims Meghan Markle ‘can’t measure’ up to Diana
Queen Latifah dishes on finding ‘honest and genuine’ identity

Queen Latifah dishes on finding ‘honest and genuine’ identity
Reese Witherspoon turns nostalgic as she meets her kindergarten teacher: Video

Reese Witherspoon turns nostalgic as she meets her kindergarten teacher: Video
Why is Prince Harry ‘digging up the past’?

Why is Prince Harry ‘digging up the past’?
Justin Bieber gets cosy with wife Hailey in THESE adorable snaps

Justin Bieber gets cosy with wife Hailey in THESE adorable snaps

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘planning whole slate’ of admissions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘planning whole slate’ of admissions
Margot Robbie had little knowledge of sexual misconduct before signing ‘Bombshell’

Margot Robbie had little knowledge of sexual misconduct before signing ‘Bombshell’