Thursday Nov 24 2022
Poet and activist Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

American poet and activist Amanda Gorman thanked Meghan Markle for having her on her podcast "Archetypes".

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old shared a picture with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and wrote, "Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where we discussed the power that women possess as changemakers. “Thank you so much for having me."

Amanda's work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization, as well as the African diaspora. 

She was the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate. She published the poetry book The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough in 2015. In 2021, she delivered her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

