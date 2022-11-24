 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS music label addresses Jin's enlistment date for the military

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

BTS music label addresses Jins enlistment date for the military
BTS music label addresses Jin's enlistment date for the military

BTS's music label Big Hit Music has issued an official statement to netizens' concerns about Jin's military enlistment date.

According to numerous media reports, the eldest member of BTS is allegedly scheduled to enlist for mandatory service on December 13, 2022, at a boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province for five weeks.

In response to the reports, the music agency said that it is difficult to confirm the news about the Jin military duty.

Big Hit Music stated, "It is difficult to confirm the reports. Please understand."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Jin who turns 30 in December, hinted while interacting with a fan that he would be enlisting for military service by the end of the year.

On October 17, the music label also shared a tweet and wrote, "It's a perfect time, and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

More From Entertainment:

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ aims to hit $150 to $170 million in opening weekend

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ aims to hit $150 to $170 million in opening weekend

Kim Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Balenciaga campaign: ‘She has no tolerance for abuse’

Kim Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Balenciaga campaign: ‘She has no tolerance for abuse’
Hailey Bieber gives adorable glimpse into her 26th birthday celebrations

Hailey Bieber gives adorable glimpse into her 26th birthday celebrations

Queen had 'greater worry' about beloved Prince Andrew than Prince Harry

Queen had 'greater worry' about beloved Prince Andrew than Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is ‘getting too big for her britches’

Meghan Markle is ‘getting too big for her britches’
Miley Cyrus overcomes with emotion during concert: ‘I felt anxious and scared’

Miley Cyrus overcomes with emotion during concert: ‘I felt anxious and scared’
What makes Jake Gyllenhaal shocked in 'Strange World' interview: Watch

What makes Jake Gyllenhaal shocked in 'Strange World' interview: Watch
Meghan Markle taking 'marshmallows' for interviews: 'It's all easy'

Meghan Markle taking 'marshmallows' for interviews: 'It's all easy'
BTS' RM drops teaser photos for upcoming solo album 'Indigo'

BTS' RM drops teaser photos for upcoming solo album 'Indigo'
Prince Harry is the 'pot calling the kettle black!’

Prince Harry is the 'pot calling the kettle black!’
James Gunn opens up on casting favorite Kevin Bacon on 'Holiday Special'

James Gunn opens up on casting favorite Kevin Bacon on 'Holiday Special'
Zendaya sets temperature soaring with new desert picture

Zendaya sets temperature soaring with new desert picture