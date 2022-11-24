 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Bros talk inspiration behind Season 5

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Netflix‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Bros talk inspiration behind Season 5
Netflix‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Bros talk inspiration behind Season 5

Netflix’s popular series Stranger Things is going towards its finishing line.

Show creators and directors, Duffer Brothers revealed that the fifth and final season of the show draws inspiration from the series’ second.

Speaking to Netflix, via their Tudum site, the Duffer Brothers explained that, following the immense success they experienced after Season 1, they had to build outwards and expand the world, the mythology - and the eventual endgame for Hawkins, Indiana, via The Collider.

“The success of Season 1 freaked us out and then we knew we needed to build up this bigger world, that this was going to be ongoing,” said Ross Duffer.

“That meant prep for Season 2 included filling up a whiteboard with every idea the writers’ room could imagine. But it was way too much — [five times] more ideas than we needed, or [ten times]. For Season 5, we're pulling from a lot of those big Season 2 ideas… A lot of our big ending stuff has pulled from stuff that we thought was going to be in Season 2.”

The creators shared that they reassessed things before they pitched their new vision of the ending to Netflix. “We reread the document,” said Matt Duffer. “We’re like, ‘That’s cool, that’s cool. That could be a lot better. That could be a lot better. Even the ending is a little bit different [now]. A lot of the big ideas are the same, but the stuff that happens within, it's very different.”

Stranger Things will begin filming its fifth and final season in 2023, with a release date yet to be announced.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles warned of haunting day as he struggles with ‘simmering scandals’

King Charles warned of haunting day as he struggles with ‘simmering scandals’
King Charles called out for ‘showing off’ royal gold amid UK recession

King Charles called out for ‘showing off’ royal gold amid UK recession
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega says she had ‘hesitations’ for the role

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega says she had ‘hesitations’ for the role
Kanye West warned of losing custody of kids amid scandals

Kanye West warned of losing custody of kids amid scandals
Amber Heard leaves behind Johnny Depp, Elon Musk as most searched celeb

Amber Heard leaves behind Johnny Depp, Elon Musk as most searched celeb
Pete Davidson’s become 'fun & wild' therapy for woman coming out of painful divorce: Expert

Pete Davidson’s become 'fun & wild' therapy for woman coming out of painful divorce: Expert
Daniel Craig doesn’t like THIS festive dish during Thanksgiving holiday

Daniel Craig doesn’t like THIS festive dish during Thanksgiving holiday
Meghan, Harry ‘criticism’ adds to King Charles’ feeling of ‘abandonment’

Meghan, Harry ‘criticism’ adds to King Charles’ feeling of ‘abandonment’
Joe Jonas credits Sophie Turner for bringing his 'A-game' in movie 'Devotion’

Joe Jonas credits Sophie Turner for bringing his 'A-game' in movie 'Devotion’
Shakira, Gerard Pique ended 'intense meeting' in respectable way despite rumours

Shakira, Gerard Pique ended 'intense meeting' in respectable way despite rumours

'Daredevil: Born Again': Jenna Ortega expected to star as White Tiger

'Daredevil: Born Again': Jenna Ortega expected to star as White Tiger
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ aims to hit $150 to $170 million in opening weekend

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ aims to hit $150 to $170 million in opening weekend