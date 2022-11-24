 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William. Kate Middleton to appoint ‘non-royals’ for major role during their reign

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Prince William. Kate Middleton to appoint ‘non-royals’ for major role during their reign
Prince William. Kate Middleton to appoint ‘non-royals’ for major role during their reign

Prince William and Kate Middleton will going to have fewer people in the royal family to appoint as Councilors of State when they become the King and the Queen.

According to a Bangor University lecturer – Dr Craig Prescott, the future King and Queen “may have a much smaller Royal Family” in 20 years.

“At some stage, we may need to consider a different approach. It might be that we allow the heir to the throne to act alone, at least for certain functions.

"There are precedents of a sort, for example towards the end of Queen Victoria’s reign, the Prince of Wales (later Edward VII) held Privy Council meetings on her behalf as she travelled overseas,” the author said.

“Another possibly might be to include non-royals amongst the pool of Counsellors of State, perhaps acting alongside a member of the Royal Family.

"This could involve retired Supreme Court judges, who like the Royal Family are politically impartial.

"Again, there are precedents, before the Regency Act was first passed in 1937, Counsellors of State were sometimes non-royals. For example in 1911, alongside Prince Arthur of Connaught, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Lord President of the Privy Council and the Lord Chancellor acted as Counsellors of State.

"It might be that in the long term, if there simply aren’t the members of the Royal Family available, we have to look at something along those lines. But this is perhaps something for the future, there’s no need to think about this just yet,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears gets into Thanksgiving spirit, ‘most special time of the year’

Britney Spears gets into Thanksgiving spirit, ‘most special time of the year’
Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is tearing Royal Family down

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is tearing Royal Family down
King Charles warned of haunting day as he struggles with ‘simmering scandals’

King Charles warned of haunting day as he struggles with ‘simmering scandals’
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Bros talk inspiration behind Season 5

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Bros talk inspiration behind Season 5
King Charles called out for ‘showing off’ royal gold amid UK recession

King Charles called out for ‘showing off’ royal gold amid UK recession
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega says she had ‘hesitations’ for the role

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega says she had ‘hesitations’ for the role
Kanye West warned of losing custody of kids amid scandals

Kanye West warned of losing custody of kids amid scandals
Amber Heard leaves behind Johnny Depp, Elon Musk as most searched celeb

Amber Heard leaves behind Johnny Depp, Elon Musk as most searched celeb
Pete Davidson’s become 'fun & wild' therapy for woman coming out of painful divorce: Expert

Pete Davidson’s become 'fun & wild' therapy for woman coming out of painful divorce: Expert
Daniel Craig doesn’t like THIS festive dish during Thanksgiving holiday

Daniel Craig doesn’t like THIS festive dish during Thanksgiving holiday
Meghan, Harry ‘criticism’ adds to King Charles’ feeling of ‘abandonment’

Meghan, Harry ‘criticism’ adds to King Charles’ feeling of ‘abandonment’
Joe Jonas credits Sophie Turner for bringing his 'A-game' in movie 'Devotion’

Joe Jonas credits Sophie Turner for bringing his 'A-game' in movie 'Devotion’