Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is tearing Royal Family down

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been hounded for deciding to marry a ‘two-bit mediocre actress’ that spends her time tearing down the Royal Family.

Fox & Friends broadcaster Piers Morgan made these admissions in one of their latest episodes.

He started by warning, “Harry has this book coming out, and he’s going to do it all over again to his father who’s now the king, who’s still mourning, of course, the death of his mother.”

“You’ve got Meghan Markle, who was a sort of two-bit mediocre actress who married into a family, took our favourite prince, took him to America, and is now spending her entire time trying to attack the monarchy.”

“I’m sorry, but as a monarchist and as somebody who loves this country, I think it’s completely outrageous that they are now being given the cloak of honour and prestige and branded heroes by a Kennedy. Honestly, words fail me.”

