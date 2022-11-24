 
Mahesh Babu after dad Krishna's demise: "I will carry your legacy forward"

Superstar Krishna passed away on November 15
Superstar Krishna passed away on November 15

Days after superstar Krishna’s death, his son (also an actor) Mahesh Babu shared an unseen black and white picture of him and posted a heartfelt note saying that he will carry forward his legacy.

Earlier today, taking it to his twitter account, Mahesh penned a moving note that read: “Your life was celebrated. Your passing is being celebrated even more. Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly. Daring and Dashing was your nature.”

“My inspiration, my courage.. and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But, strangely, I feel this strength in me, which I never really felt before. Now, I'm fearless. Your light will shine in me forever. I will carry your legacy forward. I will make you even proud. Love you nanna. My Superstar.”

See post:

Superstar Krishna died on November 15 at the age of 79. He was one of the renowned actors of the Indian cinema. He was one of the highest paid actors back in 60s and 80s.

As per IndiaToday, Krishna received Padma Bhushan for contributing to the Telugu film industry in 2009.

