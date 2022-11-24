Vikram Gokhale put on ventilator due to multiple organ failure

Vikram Gokhale is known for his performance in films 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor Vikram Gokhale, who was admitted to a private hospital in Pune due to some health complications, have been put on ventilator after suffering from multiple organ failure.

Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where the actor is currently admitted, released an official statement stating that he is on ventilator.

The official statement by the hospital stated: “A meeting between family of renowned actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale and treating doctors took place at 10.00 am and this is the official press statement from the hospital. Noted Actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale is on ventilatory support.”

“He is very much alive and is being treated in critical care unit. All efforts are being made for his recovery. News about he is being deeply comatose and unresponsive are completely false. We will update his health status as an when required.”

One of Vikram’s family friends Rajesh Damale told the sources that “In the last 24 hours, his health has been very critical. The doctors are trying their best. He is fighting since last the 24 hours. Multiple organ failure has been reported. Updates will be shared as and when there is a development in his health. He is not responding to the medicines as expected by the doctors. However, the doctors are trying hard for his revival.”

Vikram Gokhale is known for his outstanding performance in numerous hit films like: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Agneepath, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Khuda Gawah.

Some of his popular TV shows are Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Indradhanush, Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Alpiviraam and many more, reports IndiaToday.