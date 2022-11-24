Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy': New teaser out now

'Freddy' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Freddy’s new teaser has been released by the makers.

For the first time, Kartik can be seen in an entirely new role. The 30 second snippet is filled with visuals of bloodshed and violence and also a murder.

The teaser reveals that Freddy (Kartik) and Kainaaz (Alaya) is a couple who hope to get married one day. But Alaya is already married to an abusive man. Kartik is visible in his dangerous form whereas Alaya could be seen tied to his dental chair in the teaser.

Take a look at the teaser:

The Luka Chuppi actor, while talking about his role in the film, said: “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me.”

Meanwhile Alaya also talked about the film. She added: “I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character.”

Freddy is a Shahshanka Ghosh’s directorial film which is set to stream on Disnay+ Hotstar on December 2, reports IndianExpress.