 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy': New teaser out now

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Freddy is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2
'Freddy' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2 

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Freddy’s new teaser has been released by the makers.

For the first time, Kartik can be seen in an entirely new role. The 30 second snippet is filled with visuals of bloodshed and violence and also a murder.

The teaser reveals that Freddy (Kartik) and Kainaaz (Alaya) is a couple who hope to get married one day. But Alaya is already married to an abusive man. Kartik is visible in his dangerous form whereas Alaya could be seen tied to his dental chair in the teaser.

Take a look at the teaser:

The Luka Chuppi actor, while talking about his role in the film, said: “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me.”

Meanwhile Alaya also talked about the film. She added: “I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character.”

Freddy is a Shahshanka Ghosh’s directorial film which is set to stream on Disnay+ Hotstar on December 2, reports IndianExpress.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt elaborates on facing scrutiny in Bollywood amid fame

Alia Bhatt elaborates on facing scrutiny in Bollywood amid fame
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy takes a dig at ‘hypocrisy’ of Lux Style Awards

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy takes a dig at ‘hypocrisy’ of Lux Style Awards

'Drishyam 2' achieves a milestone as it enters the 100-crore club

'Drishyam 2' achieves a milestone as it enters the 100-crore club

New mom Alia Bhatt reveals baby daughter’s name in heartfelt post

New mom Alia Bhatt reveals baby daughter’s name in heartfelt post
Vicky Kaushal sends love to father Sham Kaushal on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal sends love to father Sham Kaushal on his birthday

Varun Dhawan reveals having a crush on Sania Mirza

Varun Dhawan reveals having a crush on Sania Mirza

Vidhu Vinod Chopra to team up with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra to team up with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'
Vikram Gokhale put on ventilator due to multiple organ failure

Vikram Gokhale put on ventilator due to multiple organ failure
Mahesh Babu after dad Krishna's demise:

Mahesh Babu after dad Krishna's demise: "I will carry your legacy forward"
Shehnaaz Gill hints at collaboration with rapper MC Square

Shehnaaz Gill hints at collaboration with rapper MC Square
Hrithik Roshan gushes over Rakesh Roshan's presence in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Hrithik Roshan gushes over Rakesh Roshan's presence in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Atiqa Odho set to charm Turkey in new drama 'Koyu Beyaz'

Atiqa Odho set to charm Turkey in new drama 'Koyu Beyaz'