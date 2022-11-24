Daniel Craig channels 007 style at James Bond 60th anniversary party

Daniel Craig channeled the 007 style last night as he attended the 60th anniversary event – celebrating the first James Bond movie in Wardens Grove, London.

The star-studded black-tie event was hosted on Wednesday to mark the release of the first Bond movie, Dr No, in 1962.

Despite leaving the franchise last year, the Spectre actor, 54, joined the blockbuster franchise’s celebrations. The Knives Out actor looked dapper in a black suit and bowtie.

Craig - who has played the secret agent in five films - pulled off his signature pout as he posed for a number of snaps at the event.

Craig also delivered a speech and was also interviewed by Clara Amfo alongside Raynald Aeschlimann, president of watch brand Omega which hosted the event.

Besides Craig, Hayley Atwell also graced the red carpet wearing a pastel blue sheer gown with a low neckline and gold bodice.