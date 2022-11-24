Kanye West under probe over intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian

 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West is being investigated after a report detailed alleged inappropriate behaviour, just weeks after the German sportswear giant ended its partnership with the the US rapper.

"It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true," Adidas said in a statement.

"However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."

It comes after US magazine Rolling Stone said former members of the team involved in "Yeezy" had released a letter alleging Adidas leaders were aware of the behaviour, which went on for years, but turned a blind eye.

The report, citing former unnamed Yeezy and Adidas staff, alleged probe is under way for alleged indecent things and an intimate photo of Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian in job interviews.

