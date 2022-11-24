 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt hails President Alvi’s role in appointment of new army chief

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

  • Defence Minister lauds President Alvi’s role in the appointment of next army chief.
  • He says president showed great political wisdom today.
  • Khawaja Asif maintains they should move towards economic recovery.

ISLAMABAD: In a positive gesture, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif appreciated President Arif Alvi’s role in the much-anticipated appointment of the next army chief.

Speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk, Asif said that the president showed great political wisdom today.

He maintained that they should move towards economic recovery during the rest of the tenure of the incumbent government.

Responding to a question, the defence minister said that when the president will perform as a PTI worker, they will criticise him but when he performs as president or supreme commander of the armed forces, they will appreciate him.

President approves PM's nominees for COAS, CJCSC

Earlier today, uncertainty surrounding key appointments in the military ended after President Arif Alvi signed the summary and approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Asim Munir as the next chief of army staff and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

"President Dr Arif Alvi has promoted Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza HI(M) to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee with effect from 27th November 2022. The President promoted Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir HI(M) to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chief of Army Staff with effect from 29th November 2022," said a statement issued by the President's Secretariat.

It added that the promotions and appointments have been made under article 243(4) (a) and (b) and Article 48(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Both articles are to be read with Sections 8-A and 8-D of the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

In this regard, the President has signed the summary received in his office, today.

Both — Gen Munir and General Mirza — met PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi, separately, after the confirmation of their appointment as the new chief of army staff and joint chief of staff committee.

More From Pakistan:

FIA summons Tasneem Haider in Arshad Sharif murder case

FIA summons Tasneem Haider in Arshad Sharif murder case
PM Shehbaz to embark on two-day official visit of Turkiye tomorrow

PM Shehbaz to embark on two-day official visit of Turkiye tomorrow
Imran Khan's response in contempt case 'wholly inaccurate', interior ministry tells SC

Imran Khan's response in contempt case 'wholly inaccurate', interior ministry tells SC
Disqualification: Supreme Court asks Vawda to admit mistake

Disqualification: Supreme Court asks Vawda to admit mistake
Tasneem Haider Shah contradicts his lawyer over murder conspiracy 'evidence'

Tasneem Haider Shah contradicts his lawyer over murder conspiracy 'evidence'
Over 500 people test positive for HIV in Islamabad in last 10 months

Over 500 people test positive for HIV in Islamabad in last 10 months
Outgoing CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza calls on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz

Outgoing CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza calls on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz
An overview of Lt Gen Shamshad Mirza's career

An overview of Lt Gen Shamshad Mirza's career
COAS appointment: President meets Imran Khan; Aiwan-i-Sadr to release handout between 6:30-7pm

COAS appointment: President meets Imran Khan; Aiwan-i-Sadr to release handout between 6:30-7pm
A brief look at Lt Gen Asim Munir's career

A brief look at Lt Gen Asim Munir's career
President Arif Alvi approves PM Shehbaz Sharif's nominees for COAS, CJCSC

President Arif Alvi approves PM Shehbaz Sharif's nominees for COAS, CJCSC
'Delusional mindset': Military castigates Indian army officer's 'fallacious remarks' over AJK

'Delusional mindset': Military castigates Indian army officer's 'fallacious remarks' over AJK