Thursday Nov 24 2022
BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

BTS idol RM is gearing up to release his first solo album Indigo on December 2, 2022 and the singer has shared full list of songs.

After sharing RM photo sketch for Indigo earlier today, the band’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC has now released the full list of songs on their official Twitter account.

As per the list, there are total 10 songs included in RM’s upcoming album, along with the title of the songs, the details about the producers for each song are also mentioned.

RM also released an identity film teaser for Indigo and a 46 seconds teaser film titled as 'a documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase.'

The 28-year-old singer will be the third member of the BTS to release his first solo single album after J-Hope and Jin. 

