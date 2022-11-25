Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloe's son

Kris Jenner directed a subtle taunt toward Tristan Thompson when Khloe brought her newborn home.

The November 24 episode of Hulu The Kardashians, featured the birth of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

As per Enews, while the family celebrated the arrival of a new member, there were more important things to tackle, like the name of the new born.

The episode featured Kim Kardashian asking her sister, "What are we going to name him? That's what I need to know."

Kris Jenner did not waste any time and came up with a savage reply, she suggested, "How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian-Thompson? And then just call him Rob Kardashian?"

To her defense, moments before this, Kris had remarked to Kim, "Don't you think he looks like Rob [Kardashian]?" and the Skims founder had agreed, noting, "He's actually Rob's twin."

Although, the name revealed hasn't happened yet, Khloe Kardashian did bring her new born into one of her Instagram stories on October 30. In Addition to a newborn son, Khloe and Tristan share daughter True Thompson, 4.