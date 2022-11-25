 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloe's son

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloes son

Kris Jenner directed a subtle taunt toward Tristan Thompson when Khloe brought her newborn home.

The November 24 episode of Hulu The Kardashians, featured the birth of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

As per Enews, while the family celebrated the arrival of a new member, there were more important things to tackle, like the name of the new born.

The episode featured Kim Kardashian asking her sister, "What are we going to name him? That's what I need to know."

Kris Jenner did not waste any time and came up with a savage reply, she suggested, "How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian-Thompson? And then just call him Rob Kardashian?"

To her defense, moments before this, Kris had remarked to Kim, "Don't you think he looks like Rob [Kardashian]?" and the Skims founder had agreed, noting, "He's actually Rob's twin."

Although, the name revealed hasn't happened yet, Khloe Kardashian did bring her new born into one of her Instagram stories on October 30. In Addition to a newborn son, Khloe and Tristan share daughter True Thompson, 4.

More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'LALISA' steals Adele's 7 years old record

BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'LALISA' steals Adele's 7 years old record

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'
BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

BTS RM joined by Epik High‘s Tablo for 'Indigo:' More announcements made

BTS RM joined by Epik High‘s Tablo for 'Indigo:' More announcements made
Netflix 'You' upcoming season 4 to premier earlier than scheduled

Netflix 'You' upcoming season 4 to premier earlier than scheduled

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing
Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces first pregnancy with Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces first pregnancy with Nayel Nassar
BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

Has Bindi Irwin changed her career? Find out

Has Bindi Irwin changed her career? Find out
King Charles ‘tried his best’ with Prince William, Harry after Diana’s death

King Charles ‘tried his best’ with Prince William, Harry after Diana’s death
Lizzo speaks out about her journey to stardom in Love, Lizzo

Lizzo speaks out about her journey to stardom in Love, Lizzo
Michelle Obama celebrates Thanksgiving with Barack Obama and daughters: Photo

Michelle Obama celebrates Thanksgiving with Barack Obama and daughters: Photo