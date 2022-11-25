 
Kim Kardashian draws backlash for joining Tristan Thompson on Thanksgiving dinner

Kim Kardashian draws backlash for joining Tristan Thompson on Thanksgiving dinner 

Kim Kardashian surprised fans as she joined sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson on a recent Thanksgiving celebration event.

The Kardashians star, 41, took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from ‘Friendsgiving’ dinner at the juvenile detention center in Los Angeles.

Kim in the caption wrote, "This year I'm really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country. This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”

“These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior," she said, adding, “My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can’t wait to see them all come true.”

The SKIMS founder was slammed on social media for hanging out with Khloe’s cheating ex Thompson, 31, who was featured in the pictures as well.

Kardashian fans were quick to criticize Thompson’s presence. “Why are u doing this with Tristan after what he did to ur sister? Please make it make sense,” one person wrote in the comments section.

Another added, “Kim what we aren’t going to do is make Tristan the enemy and then try to give him his redemption arc . Blur his face out lol.”

The NBA player, who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 3-month-old son with Khloé, cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship.

