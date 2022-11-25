Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving 

 
Selena Gomez gets into Thanksgiving festive spirit as she joined her new besties Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz for the gratitude day celebrations.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, joined the newly wedded couple for Thanksgiving dinner preparations. The trio’s fun in the kitchen was all documented in a TikTok video.

Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, shared the adorable video on his Instagram handle.

The video clip shows, Brooklyn, 23, preparing holiday meal for the guest and he surprised his fans as he opted for cooking fish and chips rather than a tradition turkey meal.

Brooklyn was also seen mugging for the camera as he mixes some ingredients in a bowl by hand. Dressed in pajama bottoms and a t-shirt, the photographer and model shared several sweet moments with his new wife.

“Fish and chips with @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and @selenagomez @bradleygpeltz @raquellestevens,” Brooklyn wrote in the caption along with four red heart emoticons.

Selena, meanwhile, could be seen cuddling up with a tiny white dog. Peltz, 27, was also spotted flashing a wide smile. She was dressed in an all-white ensemble in the video.

It’s not the first time the Wolves singer spent time with Brooklyn and Nicola, as all three enjoyed a pajama party earlier in the month to celebrate the release of her documentary.

