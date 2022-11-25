Emma Corrin believes current Oscars categories are not ‘inclusive enough’

Emma Corrin has called for the Oscars to introduce gender neutral categories to the awards at future ceremonies.

The Crown star, 26, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, said they did not believe current categories were currently ‘inclusive enough.’

Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for best actress for their outstanding performance as Princess Diana in season four of the Netflix royal drama, spoke about adding gender-neutral categories at major awards shows.

“I hope for a future in which that happens,” they told the BBC, adding, “I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.”

“It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented,” they continued.

Corrin, who is starring in two high-profile films this year; My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, addressed the matter and said that more representation was needed in the entertainment industry to encourage ‘urgency’ around addressing the subject.

“When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?” they said.

They went on to add, “You can discuss awards and representation, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself.”

“The content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people – I think that will change a lot,” Corrin said.

Meanwhile, the Baftas and Oscars organizations have hinted at initiating discussions about the subject of gender neutral categories.