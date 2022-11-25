 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

AR Rahman unites with filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 'Laal Salam': See video

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announces new film Laal Salam that also stars father Rajinikanth
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announces new film 'Laal Salam' that also stars father Rajinikanth 

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is all set to come up with her next film Laal Salam starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth.

Another revelation shows Oscar winning director/music composer AR Rahman will be giving music to Aishwaryaa’s upcoming film.

Rahman shared a video on his twitter handle where the two could be seen sitting together while the composer plays a beautiful melody on a harmonium. The caption on the video read: “Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for #lalsalaam in Mumbai.”

Earlier, Aishwaryaa shared the official poster of the film which also has her father Rajinikanth in it. She also wrote a few words that read: “When your father trusts in you. When you believe God is by you. Miracles happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears “Lal Salaam”, #daytoberemembered.”

According to PinkVilla, Laal Salam is produced by Lyca Productions and is set to release in 2023. 

