Jennifer Lopez announces her new album 'This Is Me...Now'

Jennifer Lopez makes a powerful come back with her first full album since 2014.

The On The Floor singer marked the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album This Is Me...Then by announcing her new project, This Is Me...Now.

Lopez turned to her Instagram on Friday November, 25, and released a special teaser in which she recreates the look from her 2002 album cover that gradually changes into the present-day J. Lo.

In the shared clip the Jenny From the Block singer says "This is me, then," donning a white dress and soft pink beanie, as the camera zooms in on her face.

She then takes off the cap and transforms into a glam look comprised of a cropped corset top and a black leather jacket with matching pants. "This is me, now," she adds.

Followed by the teaser, the caption with the post includes the album tracklist, seemingly some songs also hint that this album will also be partly inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck.





In addition to Dear Ben pt. II, the last two songs on the album are titled Midnight Trip to Vegas and Greatest Love Story Never Told, reflecting to the couple's reunion and mesmerising wedding this past summer.

In her recent interview Lopez recently teased the release of a full album, after years of releasing single tracks only.

"This album is the most honest thing I have done, a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist," she said. "People think they know things about what happened to me along the way -- but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone."

Read the full This Is Me... Now setlist below:

1. This Is Me … Now

2. To Be Yours

3. Mad in Love

4. Can’t Get Enough

5. Rebound

6. not. going. anywhere.

7. Dear Ben pt. II

8. Hummingbird

9. Hearts and Flowers

10. Broken Like Me

11. This Time Around

12. Midnight Trip to Vegas

13. Greatest Love Story Never Told