Netflix Turkish series 'Hot Skull' trailer's out, cast, release date

Friday Nov 25, 2022
Netflix has shared the trailer for the upcoming series Hot Skull, which is a Turkish sci-fi series expected to release on December 2, 2022.
Hot Skull is based Afşin Kum’s novel of the same name which was published in 2016, the series revolves around a unique disease that gets spread in a dystopian world through verbal communication and it is impossible for the entire world to be quiet.
So, in order to combat this plague a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist who is immune to the disease.
People affected by this epidemic go through a lot. The first season of Hot Skull will be based on eight episodes.