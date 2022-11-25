 
Friday Nov 25 2022
Netflix Turkish series 'Hot Skull' trailer's out, cast, release date

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Netflix Turkish series 'Hot Skull' trailer's out, cast, release date

Netflix has shared the trailer for the upcoming series Hot Skull, which is a Turkish sci-fi series expected to release on  December 2, 2022.

Hot Skull is based Afşin Kum’s novel of the same name which was published in 2016, the series revolves around a unique disease that gets spread in a dystopian world through verbal communication and it is impossible for the entire world to be quiet.

So, in order to combat this plague a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist who is immune to the disease. 

People affected by this epidemic go through a lot. The first season of Hot Skull will be based on eight episodes.

Cast

  • Sonant
  • Subaşı
  • Şevket Çoruh
  • Tilbe Saran
  • Kubilay Tunçer
  • Özgür Emre Yıldırım
  • Gonca Vuslateri
  • Zerrin Sümer
  • Yetkin Dikinciler
  • Hakan Gerçek

Watch the Trailer



