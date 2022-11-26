Investigators summon CCTV footage of Arshad Sharif's Dubai residence

Slain journalist Arshad Sharif. Facebook

Two-member team sought details involving Arshad Sharif from Dubai officials.

Team seeks CCTV footage of Arshad's movements.

Arshad was allegedly killed by the Kenyan police near Nairobi.

ISLAMABAD: Investigators probing the assassination of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya, sought details in a second letter addressed to Dubai authorities.

Sharif was invited to visit and stay in Kenya by Nairobi-based property developer Waqar Ahmad, brother of Khurram Ahmad who was driving the journalist on the fateful night of October 23, when he died in a hail of bullets rained on him by the Kenyan police at a deserted area.



The two-member investigation committee — comprising FIA Director Athar Wahid and IB Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid — formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the authorities to provide complete records, including CCTV footage of Arshad Sharif's residence and his movements in the UAE from August 10 to 20.

The investigators tasked with looking into Sharif's murder, also sought the answer as to why Arshad Sharif's Dubai visa was cancelled. They also demanded the call data records of the slain journalist's mobile phone.

The probe team also summoned the phone records of Salman Iqbal and Tariq Wasi.

UAE official met Arshad Sharif on August 19, says report

The investigation team said in a report that an official of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, Salim Abdullah, reportedly met with Sharif at the Hotel Millennium Al Basher, Al Bashra Dubai on August 19 (between 2pm to 4pm UAE time)”.

The Pakistani investigators wrote to the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai to help the Pakistani team in the identification of Salim Abdullah in coordination with the Dubai police.

Sharif reached Kenya on August 20 on an invitation letter sent to him by Waqar Ahmad, whose brother Khurram Ahmad was driving him when he was assassinated. Waqar told the police that he invited and hosted Sharif at Tariq Wasi’s request.

The Pakistani fact-finding team has written a second letter to the Dubai authorities to provide information which has not been shared till now despite two requests.