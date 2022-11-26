Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence from Thanksgiving lunch photo raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement and a picture on their Archewell Foundation website on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

Many people questioned why the picture did not feature the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The picture released on Archewell Foundation's website

Earlier this month the royal couple released an old picture to mark the Veterans Day and Remembrance Day.

The two pictures and Harry's solo visit to Hawaii followed Lady C's remarks that Harry and Meghan are separated and agreement to a settlement are in discussion.

Lady C's claim was dismissed by majority of experts in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the statement issued on the Archewell Foundation's website said, "Earlier this week, the Archewell Foundation Team helped prepare a Thanksgiving lunch for over 300 Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) residents in Los Angeles. DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for all women including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns and survivors of domestic violence."