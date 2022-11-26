 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Gwen Stefani dedicates Thanksgiving to husband Blake Shelton

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Gwen Stefani is counting her blessings for Thanksgiving and husband Blake Shelton made it on top of the list.

On Thanksgiving Day, the singer posted a picture of herself along with Shelton on Instagram. In the black and white photo, the two could be seen flashing happy smiles and they posed for the camera.

The Hollaback Girl crooner wore a camouflage jacket and cowgirl hat, and Shelton, 46, dons a rugged truckers hat with a matching button-up shirt.

She asked in the caption, "who am i thankful for this year?" and answered, "def this 1 [loved up emoji] @blakeshelton"

The Voice coaches were engaged in Oklahoma in 2020 after five years together. The pair tied the knot in July 2021 at Shelton's Tishomingo ranch, per People.

In celebration of their first wedding anniversary this past summer, Stefani shared a video montage of moments from their wedding set to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love

In the clip, Shelton can be seen pulling back Stefani's wedding veil before the video cuts to the couple dancing and sharing a kiss, the outlet detailed.

Moreover, Earlier this month, Stefani made an appearance at the The Drew Barrymore Show, and talked about how she was feeling hopeless following her divorce with Gavin Rossdale.

“God put us together. It was one of those situations where I didn't see it coming,” shared the singer, 53.

“I was like, 'I'm gonna wake up every day, I'm gonna have a coffee, I'm gonna take care of my kids and then I'm gonna go to bed.' Like I'm never gonna kiss anyone," recalled the No Doubt frontwoman. 

"I thought my life was over and then Blake Shelton's like, 'Hey. I'm Blake Shelton.’”

