Donald Trump sees Kanye West as 'threat' in 2024 Presidential elections

Donald Trump allegedly feels threatened by Kanye West's popularity in the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections.



Mirror reports: "Trump always dreamt of having a similar popularity but he never did. Those who think Kanye West visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago this week was a showcase of admiration, they clearly didn't get what Kanye West was trying to do.

Referring to an argument between Ye and Trump, shared on Twitter, the outlet continued: "Simply by looking at Donald Trump's reactions against the rapper, you can tell he sees West as a threat."



"Kanye West's announcement and the campaign he already started is a real danger for Trump's aspirations. Having one too many 'conservative' candidates will only divide all of them when they have to vote."



