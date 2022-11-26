 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump sees Kanye West as 'threat' in 2024 Presidential elections

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Donald Trump allegedly feels threatened by Kanye West's popularity in the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections.

Mirror reports: "Trump always dreamt of having a similar popularity but he never did. Those who think Kanye West visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago this week was a showcase of admiration, they clearly didn't get what Kanye West was trying to do. 

Referring to an argument between Ye and Trump, shared on Twitter, the outlet continued: "Simply by looking at Donald Trump's reactions against the rapper, you can tell he sees West as a threat."

"Kanye West's announcement and the campaign he already started is a real danger for Trump's aspirations. Having one too many 'conservative' candidates will only divide all of them when they have to vote."


More From Entertainment:

Prince William told to ask Prince Harry 'evidence' of Royal Family 'racism'

Prince William told to ask Prince Harry 'evidence' of Royal Family 'racism'
Prince Harry has full 'control' in The Crown: 'Mysteriously gone after 1 episode'

Prince Harry has full 'control' in The Crown: 'Mysteriously gone after 1 episode'
Victoria Beckham dubbed 'controlling' by ex pal amid Nicola Peltz feud

Victoria Beckham dubbed 'controlling' by ex pal amid Nicola Peltz feud
Kanye West says soar Donald Trump hurled 'insults' at Kim Kardashian

Kanye West says soar Donald Trump hurled 'insults' at Kim Kardashian
Exact cause of Queen Elizabeth's death revealed

Exact cause of Queen Elizabeth's death revealed

Elizabeth Taylor's 'lucky charm' Oscar dress found in suitcase in London

Elizabeth Taylor's 'lucky charm' Oscar dress found in suitcase in London
Princess Diana Award CEO lashes out at royal author for commenting on Meghan's skin colour

Princess Diana Award CEO lashes out at royal author for commenting on Meghan's skin colour

King Charles in a fix after award announced for Harry and Meghan ahead of coronation

King Charles in a fix after award announced for Harry and Meghan ahead of coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence from Thanksgiving lunch photo raises eyebrows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence from Thanksgiving lunch photo raises eyebrows

Jennifer Lopez, 'This is Me' album follow-up features song about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 'This is Me' album follow-up features song about Ben Affleck

Daniel Craig addresses character’s sexuality in new movie Glass Onion

Daniel Craig addresses character’s sexuality in new movie Glass Onion
'Business Proposal' actor to receive military duty ahead of the release of new drama

'Business Proposal' actor to receive military duty ahead of the release of new drama