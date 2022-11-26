 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Kim Kardashian reflects on relationship failure amid Pete, Emily dating

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Kim Kardashian posted relationship “failure” amid her ex Pete Davidson’s dating with model Emily Ratajkowski.

The socialite turned to Instagram and shared an excerpt from Robin Sharma’s Everyday Hero Manifesto book, specifically the 40 Things I Wish I’d Known at 40 chapter, on Wednesday.

One of the pieces of advice listed on the page read, “If you risk all for love and it doesn’t work out, there is no failure because all love stories are, in truth, hero tales.

“And no growth of the heart is a waste,” Sharma continued. “Ever.”

Another list item read, “Your choice of relationship partner is one of the main sources of your success (or failure), joy (or misery) and tranquility (or worry).”

The Kardashians star, 42, mentioned that she “disagree[d]” with one instruction specifically, which advised readers to never “step on a spider” because “all life has huge value.”

Kim dropped this post that same day, Davidson, 29, was spotted attending a Friendsgiving meal with Ratajkowski, 31.

The duo sparked dating speculation earlier this month, confirming the rumors days later when they were pictured embracing on the actor’s birthday.

For the unversed Kardashian parted ways with the Saturday Night Live alum in August after nine months of dating.

