 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle will 'smash' jungle reality show after bearing Royals: Ex star

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Meghan Markle would do wonders at I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', says ex-star Nicola McLean.

The reality show, that recently invited royal family member and Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall as a participant, is tipped to invite more in the upcoming season.

Speaking about the rumours, Nicola said: "Let's be honest, we would never get them on, 100% not.

"But we can dream well I think Meghan has proven herself to be absolutely ruthless and ambitious so I think she would smash it in there and I think she would have the mental mind to just get down and really go for it."

The ex-star added: " Prince Harry, he was in the army, wasn't he? So, I think they would both be really good in there and I really like Harry and I've got no problem with Meghan.

"She just really provokes such a bad reaction in people. I don't understand it. I'm not a royalist but they don't bother me at all.

"But yeah, I think they'd be quite good in there.

"They are all primed from young to be able to handle any situation so I think that the jungle is easier to live in than the royal family,' they concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner spends Thanksgiving with kids volunteering for special cause

Jennifer Garner spends Thanksgiving with kids volunteering for special cause

Prince Andrew, Harry’s title removal ‘an embarrassing low’

Prince Andrew, Harry’s title removal ‘an embarrassing low’
Emily Ratajkowski in ‘good headspace’ while dating Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski in ‘good headspace’ while dating Pete Davidson
Madonna gives heartwarming glimpse into family’s Thanksgiving celebrations

Madonna gives heartwarming glimpse into family’s Thanksgiving celebrations

Kanye West hints at another presidential run

Kanye West hints at another presidential run
Mark Wahlberg: 'I wake up at 3:30 A.M'

Mark Wahlberg: 'I wake up at 3:30 A.M'
Keanu Reeves once cut his salary in 'The Devil's Advocate' to afford Al Pacino

Keanu Reeves once cut his salary in 'The Devil's Advocate' to afford Al Pacino