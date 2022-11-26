 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022

Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022

Geo TV's popular drama serial Rang Mahal has recently received Best TV long serial award at Lux Style Awards.

The drama has captured the viewer's hearts with its fascinating performance. The show has 92 episodes in total.

Har Pal Geo TV mention the nominated drama and wrote, "We are super proud of our mega-hit drama serial Rang Mahal bagging the Best TV Long Serial - Viewers' Choice award at #LSA this year. Thanks, everyone for loving and appreciating the show."

Prominent actors including Humayun Ashraf, Sehar Khan, Aruba Mirza, Ali Ansari, Fazeela Qazi, Rashid Farooqi, Shajiruddin, Mohsin Gilani, Sabiha Hashmi, Asim Mahmood, Humaira Bano, Salma Hassan, Sania Sheikh and Shabbir Jan are part of the cast.

The script is penned by Shafia Khan and directed by Zahid Mahmood.

