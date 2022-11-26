Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez celebrate first Thanksgiving as married couple

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck celebrated their first Thanksgiving Day together as a married couple. The pair exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July.

Lopez and Affleck, popularly known as ‘Bennifer,’ were spotted on a festive holiday outing. The couple went to see The Music Man on Broadway on Friday.

The Marry Me starlet, 53, and the Batman actor, 50, were clicked outside the theatre. Paps managed to click Affleck’s adorable moment with his loving wife as he wrapped a loving arm around J.Lo while leaving the theatre.

For her fans and paparazzi, the Hustlers star also turned, flashing her million-dollar smile and waved at onlookers.

Lopez kept her sensational dancer's legs on display in a high-cut transparent black skirt, which she paired with a knit sweater that featured a Christmas season print on it.

Meanwhile, the Selena star has recently teased the release of her upcoming new musical album, This Is Me…Now, scheduled to come out in 2023.

Lopez, who has deleted posts from her Instagram in the last few days, shared a video clip on the social media app in which she recreated the 2002 record's cover and said, "This is me then ... this is me now".