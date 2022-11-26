Royals using Prince Harry’s ‘bad behavior’ to their benefit

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry’s bad behavior is making everyone else in the Royal Family look great by comparison.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell, in her interview alongside GB News’ Dan Wootton.

She went as far as to point out how Prince Harry’s shockingly ‘bad behavior’ makes the Royal Family look better in comparison.

“I’ve actually been saying for some time now that Meghan and Harry by being so badly behaved provide an absolute foil for the well-behaved members of the family.”

“And in doing so, they bring attention to the good behavior of the others, which might otherwise be ignored. Because good behavior is not something that grabs people’s notice, while bad behavior is.”