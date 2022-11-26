Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death

Vikram Gokhale passes away at 77

Vikram Gokhale was sick for a while and earlier today, he embraced death. Upon his passing away, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher expressed grief.

Akshay Kumar who had the privilege to work with the deceased actor, took to his Twitter and tweeted, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him.”

Similarly, Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter and tweeted a couple of broken heart emojis expressing his grief. Raveena Tandon also tweeted to mourn his death.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit also wrote, “Marathi rangmanch, TV aur cinema ke badshah, adarniya Vikram Gokhale ji hamare beech nahi rahe! Industry ke liye yeh ek bohut bada nuksaan hai.”

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also tweeted, “Rest in peace Sir. You truly were one of a kind.”

Earlier this week, the rumors of his death surfaced online which were denied by his family.