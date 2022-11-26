 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Vikram Gokhale passes away at 77
Vikram Gokhale passes away at 77

Vikram Gokhale was sick for a while and earlier today, he embraced death. Upon his passing away, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher expressed grief. 

Akshay Kumar who had the privilege to work with the deceased actor, took to his Twitter and tweeted, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him.”

Similarly, Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter and tweeted a couple of broken heart emojis expressing his grief. Raveena Tandon also tweeted to mourn his death.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit also wrote, “Marathi rangmanch, TV aur cinema ke badshah, adarniya Vikram Gokhale ji hamare beech nahi rahe! Industry ke liye yeh ek bohut bada nuksaan hai.”

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also tweeted, “Rest in peace Sir. You truly were one of a kind.”

Earlier this week, the rumors of his death surfaced online which were denied by his family. 

More From Showbiz:

Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi
Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film

Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film
Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022

Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022
Feroze Khan 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3' OST sweeps Lux Style Awards

Feroze Khan 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3' OST sweeps Lux Style Awards
Kartik Aaryan says relationship labeling creates problems between people

Kartik Aaryan says relationship labeling creates problems between people
Unfazed Richa Chaddha, tweeted PM Modi statement for peace with Pakistan amid backlash

Unfazed Richa Chaddha, tweeted PM Modi statement for peace with Pakistan amid backlash
Kriti Sanon dedicates post to 'main man' of 'Bhediya' director Amar Kaushik

Kriti Sanon dedicates post to 'main man' of 'Bhediya' director Amar Kaushik
Ranveer Singh plays a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Ranveer Singh plays a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Kajol unveils how actresses of last generation have inspired her

Kajol unveils how actresses of last generation have inspired her

Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise connection in Pathaan? Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise connection in Pathaan? Deets inside
Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'

Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'

Adnan Siddiqui finds 'remixes' of National Anthem 'disrespectful'

Adnan Siddiqui finds 'remixes' of National Anthem 'disrespectful'