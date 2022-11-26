 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
'The Crown' star Emma Corrin doesn't mind if people get their 'pronouns wrong'

Emma Corrin has claimed that they don't mind if people get their pronouns wrong as she identifies as non-binary.

Corrin, who rose to fame for her outstanding performance as Princess Diana in The Crown seasons three and four, said that they will 'correct others where necessary' as long as they try.

Corrin, who will be next seen in screen adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Orlando film titled, Lady Chatterley's Lover, switched to preferred pronouns from 'she/her' to 'they/them' in 2021.

Speaking on the matter, they told The Telegraph, “I don't mind if people get my pronouns wrong, that's fine.”

“Just try, and I'll correct you where necessary and gradually we take steps forward. It's not going to happen overnight,” they added.

Corrin also explained whether they had ever felt anxious about what effects coming out as non-binary might have had on their career.

The My Policeman actor said, “I'm definitely fortunate that I'm dealing with this now and not 10 years ago,” adding that, “I know a lot of gay actors who took a long time to come out because they were worried about that, but I didn't think about it.”

The Golden Globe award winner earlier this week, said that they hope awards ceremonies such as Oscars and BAFTAs introduce gender neutral categories.

