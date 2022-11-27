 
Sunday Nov 27 2022
King Charles uses six greetings from nine African languages to impress his VIP guest: Watch

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

King Charles III left South African president Cyril Ramaphosa baffled with his speech at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old monarch chose to open his speech using six greetings from nine African languages – including Venda, President Ramaphosa's own language. His amazing gesture attracted massive applause.

Ramaphosa's response to Charles' words went down a storm as he was seen reacting with enthusiasm and turning to the Princess after each utterance. Kate's ever green smile and positive gesture also turned cameras and apparently distracted the king from his speech as well.

Kate Middleton, who is undoubtedly an absolute epitome of beauty, style and culture, drew all the attention as she did let her composure slip momentarily during the speech given by her father-in-law.

Some began to speculate that Kate stole Charles' thunder. Prince William's wife attracted massive applause for her chic appearance in a bridal white Jenny Packham 'Elspeth' dress, which was adorned with sequins. She completed her gorgeous look with the Lover's Knot tiara – a favourite of the late Princess Diana.

