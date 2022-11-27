 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Lizzo gets honest about the stigma in the pop industry: 'Genre’s Racist Inherently'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Lizzo gets honest about the stigma in the pop industry: Genre’s Racist Inherently

Lizzo recently opened up about the inherent racist trait of the pop industry and how the difference between pop music and race music is used to segregate Black artists.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo said, "Genre’s racist inherently. I think if people did any research they would see that there was race music and then there was pop music."

She continued, "And race music was their way of segregating Black artists from being mainstream because they didn’t want their kids listening to music created by Black and brown people because they said it was demonic and yada, yada, yada."

The Emmy-winning artist also explained how music genres are almost used as code words, "I think when you think about pop, you think about MTV in the ’80s talking about ‘We can’t play rap music,’ or ‘We can’t put this person on our platform because we’re thinking about what people in the middle of America think’ and we all know what that’s code for."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she said that pop is a "well-oiled" machine and that it is important to know that it has a "racist origin."

In the same interview, the 34-year-old artist shared on the backlash she has faced about her music not being "Black enough." She said, "I think anything that’s new, people are going to criticize and feel like it’s not for them."

Adding on, she continued, "But once you get used to something, it might be for you. So for people who don’t like pop music or don’t like Black artists that make pop music, they may eventually like me, You just gotta get used to me because I’m making good shit. You missing out."

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident

Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident
Reese Witherspoon poses with lookalike mom as she shares fun family Thanksgiving post

Reese Witherspoon poses with lookalike mom as she shares fun family Thanksgiving post
Ashley Roberts sizzles in shimmering metallic dress: Photos

Ashley Roberts sizzles in shimmering metallic dress: Photos
Dua Lipa all smiles as she poses with Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger

Dua Lipa all smiles as she poses with Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger
King Charles being upstaged by Kate Middleton?

King Charles being upstaged by Kate Middleton?
Kate Middleton stresses need to focus on mental, physical health of children

Kate Middleton stresses need to focus on mental, physical health of children
Joseph Baena flaunts jaw-dropping chiseled abs in new snaps

Joseph Baena flaunts jaw-dropping chiseled abs in new snaps
Irina Shayk wraps loving arm around Bradley Cooper amid reconciliation rumours

Irina Shayk wraps loving arm around Bradley Cooper amid reconciliation rumours

‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin doesn’t mind if people get their ‘pronouns wrong’

‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin doesn’t mind if people get their ‘pronouns wrong’
Casey Affleck seems UPSET with girlfriend as they have row in street on Thanksgiving Day

Casey Affleck seems UPSET with girlfriend as they have row in street on Thanksgiving Day
Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63
Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor