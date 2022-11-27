 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Ashely Benson shares about her anxiety-inducing skin condition

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Ashely Benson shares about her anxiety-inducing skin condition

Ashely Benson gets candid about the physical side effects of her mental health struggles, on social media

On November 24, Ashely Benson shared a TikTok video where she exposed her almost bare body and showed the anxiety-inducing rashes on it.

According to Daily Mail, Ashely showed her welt-covered skin in the eight-second-long clip.

The Pretty Little Liars actress soundtracked the video with the song Overwhelmed by music artist Royal & the Serpent.

The lyrics said, "I get overwhelmed so easily / my anxiety / creeps inside of me / makes it hard to breathe."

The 32-year-old actress captioned the clip, "My anxiety takes over my whole body."

Ashely's platinum blonde hair was visible in the snipped along with the dainty gold necklace with the name Hazel plated in tiny letters, a tribute to her toddler niece.

The red rashes were quite prominent on the entertainer's light skin as she filmed herself from nose down.

Many of her followers commented on the video, one user on the platform wrote, "Thanks for sharing this. It's relatable," a second person chimed in, "Literally same."

Another person wrote, "same dude! and I thought I was allergic to coffee but it was just anxiety."

Although she did not discuss about what causes her anxiety, Ashley re-posted a different TikTok video on the same day on Instagram and wrote, "Who else struggles w bad anxiety and panic attacks???"

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident

Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident
Lizzo gets honest about the stigma in the pop industry: 'Genre’s Racist Inherently'

Lizzo gets honest about the stigma in the pop industry: 'Genre’s Racist Inherently'
Reese Witherspoon poses with lookalike mom as she shares fun family Thanksgiving post

Reese Witherspoon poses with lookalike mom as she shares fun family Thanksgiving post
Ashley Roberts sizzles in shimmering metallic dress: Photos

Ashley Roberts sizzles in shimmering metallic dress: Photos
Dua Lipa all smiles as she poses with Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger

Dua Lipa all smiles as she poses with Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger
King Charles being upstaged by Kate Middleton?

King Charles being upstaged by Kate Middleton?
Kate Middleton stresses need to focus on mental, physical health of children

Kate Middleton stresses need to focus on mental, physical health of children
Joseph Baena flaunts jaw-dropping chiseled abs in new snaps

Joseph Baena flaunts jaw-dropping chiseled abs in new snaps
Irina Shayk wraps loving arm around Bradley Cooper amid reconciliation rumours

Irina Shayk wraps loving arm around Bradley Cooper amid reconciliation rumours

‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin doesn’t mind if people get their ‘pronouns wrong’

‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin doesn’t mind if people get their ‘pronouns wrong’
Casey Affleck seems UPSET with girlfriend as they have row in street on Thanksgiving Day

Casey Affleck seems UPSET with girlfriend as they have row in street on Thanksgiving Day
Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63