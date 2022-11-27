Elon Musk thinks ‘The Simpsons’ predicted his Twitter Takeover

The Simpsons have been notoriously known to predict some key and outrageous predictions way ahead of its time.

This time around, they may have just foreshadowed the Twitter Takeover that is causing a lot of stir on the microblogging website.

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Elon Musk tweeted out a highlight from a 2015 episode from the animated sitcom that seemingly hinted that he would be taking over the microblogging website, Twitter.

“Simpson’s [sic] predicts I buy Twitter S26E12,” Musk, 51, tweeted.

The episode, titled The Musk Who Fell to Earth, kicks off with Lisa Simpson tending to a birdhouse with a sign that reads, ‘Home Tweet Home,’ alluding that it represents Twitter. As Lisa is feeding the baby birds, a bald eagle snaps them up and take them up in the tree.

While Marge, Lisa’s mother, tried to console her child that the eagle is probably feeding them but almost immediately they stand corrected as a bird skeleton falls atop Lisa’s head.

As the eagle flies into the distance, Musk arrives in his rocket ship. Fire from the aircraft incinerates the eagle — a long-time emblem of the United States, via New York Post.

“Brace yourselves, family. We are about to meet a being with intelligence far beyond ours,” Homer Simpson says before directing Bart to grab his baseball bat.

Musk takes off his space helmet and introduces himself, “Hello, I’m Elon Musk.”

Homer hurls the bat at his head and Lisa yells, “Dad, no! Elon Musk is possibly the greatest living inventor.”

The camera then pans to a new technologically advanced birdhouse, with a solar panel that is powering the fan to cool off birds and a motor that provides running water, which has attracted several birds.

“I guess humanity wants its change once birdhouse at a time,” Lisa says as Musk re-boards his ship and exits.

Watch the scene here:



