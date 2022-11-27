 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk thinks ‘The Simpsons’ predicted his Twitter Takeover

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Elon Musk thinks ‘The Simpsons’ predicted his Twitter Takeover
Elon Musk thinks ‘The Simpsons’ predicted his Twitter Takeover

The Simpsons have been notoriously known to predict some key and outrageous predictions way ahead of its time.

This time around, they may have just foreshadowed the Twitter Takeover that is causing a lot of stir on the microblogging website.

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Elon Musk tweeted out a highlight from a 2015 episode from the animated sitcom that seemingly hinted that he would be taking over the microblogging website, Twitter.

“Simpson’s [sic] predicts I buy Twitter S26E12,” Musk, 51, tweeted.

The episode, titled The Musk Who Fell to Earth, kicks off with Lisa Simpson tending to a birdhouse with a sign that reads, ‘Home Tweet Home,’ alluding that it represents Twitter. As Lisa is feeding the baby birds, a bald eagle snaps them up and take them up in the tree.

While Marge, Lisa’s mother, tried to console her child that the eagle is probably feeding them but almost immediately they stand corrected as a bird skeleton falls atop Lisa’s head.

As the eagle flies into the distance, Musk arrives in his rocket ship. Fire from the aircraft incinerates the eagle — a long-time emblem of the United States, via New York Post.

“Brace yourselves, family. We are about to meet a being with intelligence far beyond ours,” Homer Simpson says before directing Bart to grab his baseball bat.

Musk takes off his space helmet and introduces himself, “Hello, I’m Elon Musk.”

Homer hurls the bat at his head and Lisa yells, “Dad, no! Elon Musk is possibly the greatest living inventor.”

The camera then pans to a new technologically advanced birdhouse, with a solar panel that is powering the fan to cool off birds and a motor that provides running water, which has attracted several birds.

“I guess humanity wants its change once birdhouse at a time,” Lisa says as Musk re-boards his ship and exits.

Watch the scene here:


More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour

Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour

Dwayne Johnson: 'Back in early teens we didn't have enough money for Thanksgiving'

Dwayne Johnson: 'Back in early teens we didn't have enough money for Thanksgiving'
Netflix’s Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series

Netflix’s Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series
Bambi is turning into 'vicious killing machine' in new horror film

Bambi is turning into 'vicious killing machine' in new horror film
Ryan Coogler reacts to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' success

Ryan Coogler reacts to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' success
Every memorable character from Netflix 'Wednesday' unveiled

Every memorable character from Netflix 'Wednesday' unveiled
Queen knew Prince Philip wanted distance: 'Would go weeks without seeing him'

Queen knew Prince Philip wanted distance: 'Would go weeks without seeing him'
Taylor Russell reveals what they really ate during 'Bones and All' gory scenes

Taylor Russell reveals what they really ate during 'Bones and All' gory scenes

Queen told 'everybody' about love for Meghan Markle: 'Wanted her to feel welcomed'

Queen told 'everybody' about love for Meghan Markle: 'Wanted her to feel welcomed'
Queen believed Prince Harry had 'perhaps a little' love overdose on Meghan Markle

Queen believed Prince Harry had 'perhaps a little' love overdose on Meghan Markle