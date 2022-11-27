Every memorable character from Netflix 'Wednesday' unveiled

Sunday Nov 27, 2022
Netflix’s Wednesday has quickly become a high-ranking show after its release on the streaming giant.
The show follows a teenage Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school for teens with supernatural abilities and other societal outcasts.
Directed by, Tim Burton the series is spin-off of the popular animated series from the ’90s Addams Family and live-action Addams Family Values movie.
The cast of Wednesday is full of familiar faces and relative newcomers.
Here is the full list of the cast from the Netflix series:
A teenage girl unlocking her psychic powers, who is sent to the outcast school of Nevermore Academy after attempting murder on students at her previous high school.
A goth wife and mother to two children, Wednesday and Pugsley, Morticia is also a psychic, who attended Nevermore Academy 30 years ago.
Wednesday’s father who was accused of murdering a Jericho normie 30 years ago.
Wednesday’s bullied younger brother.
The Addams family’s tall and loyal butler who doesn’t say much except the occasional ‘grrrr’.
Wednesday’s bubbly and colourful roommate, who happens to also be a werewolf. While these two seem like unlikely companions, they discover that they have a lot to learn from each other.
Tyler Galpin is the son of Sheriff Donovan Galpin and one of the regular people that happens to live near Nevermore Academy. A ‘normie’ barista who seems to be attracted to the new goth girl in town.
Xavier Thorpe, is a mysterious boy at Nevermore that intrigues Wednesday despite her initial repulsion toward the opposite sex. Thorpe is a psychic painter who has the ability to make his paintings literally leap off the canvas.
Bianca is a powerful siren who has the ability to persuade people to do what she wants, but she’s also hiding family secrets and other struggles. She may look like a mean girl, but there is more to her than what she lets on.
Ajax Petropolus is a student at Nevermore and a Gorgon, a creature from Greek mythology that can turn people to stone just by looking at them. He also has an eye for a certain colourful werewolf.
Principal of Nevermore, Larissa Weems is a former classmate of Morticia’s, and the two were somewhat rivals during their time at the school.
Marilyn Thornhill, the only normal teacher at Nevermore. She serves as dorm-mom to the students, and teaching Botany to them.
The father of Tyler Galpin, Sheriff Donovan Galpin was born and raised in Jericho and has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.
Dr Valerie Kinbott is Wednesday’s therapist and a resident of Jericho.
Wednesday’s friend who leads the school’s beekeeping club, and someone who reminds her of her brother Pugsley.
Wednesday may not be fond of adults but that does not include Uncle Fester, who she adores (even though she would never say it out loud).
Literally a helping hand for Wednesday, Thing is a crucial partner in crime for the goth teenager. Not only does he help Wednesday investigate gory murders, he is looking out for her well-being and making sure she is having some ‘normal’ teen experiences.
Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.