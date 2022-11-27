Bambi is turning into 'vicious killing machine' in new horror film

Disney's beloved character Bambi is set to be recreated into a horror movie as the creators of Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey are now working on Bambi: The Reckoning.

During an interview with Dread Central, filmmaker Scott Jeffrey, who is working alongside Winnie The Pooh director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, said, "The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love.



"Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix's The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!"

The classic Disney movie is from 1942, based on the 1923 Austrian novel. Bambi's mother was shot dead by hunters early in the film.

However, innocent Bambi in the original version doesn't mete out revenge on the hunters; however, things will be slightly different in the horror movie, where Bambi is baying for blood.

Moreover, the details of the film are under wraps. However, the news came on the heels of another beloved character of Disney is turning into a horror film, i.e., Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, which will also be helmed by Frake-Waterfield and will be a reimagining of the classic tale with a 'horrific twist.'