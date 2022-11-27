Chrissy Teigen shares sweet moments from family Thanksgiving dinner

Chrissy Teigen shares sweet moments from their Thanksgiving dinner

Chrissy Teigen was all smiles as she enjoyed a lovely Thanksgiving feast surrounded by loved ones including husband John Legend and their children Luna and Miles.

On November 26, 2022, the model shares some behind the scene preparations for the annual feast. The couple, who ready expecting their third child, were joined by their children and Teigen’s mother Pepper.

In a carousel posted on Teigen’s IG handle, the model is seen wearing an off-white flowy V-neck dress as she prepares what appears to be some greens for dinner. In the next picture, Teigen poses next to her husband, who donned black pants and a casual black and white shit button-down shirt.

Teigen then poses all smiles with her mother along with her children. The next image shows the two young siblings up-close. Luna, 9, wore an off-white dress (in theme with her mother) with, puff sleeves, floral and frilly details and her hair tied in pigtails. Miles in the other hand wore brown khaki pants with a matching bowtie atop a crisp white shirt and a grey-blue coat. Then, there is a sweet father-daughter moment followed by two images of a very pregnant Teigen.

In the follow-up post, Luna and Miles are sitting on a table about to break a wishbone. Teigen shared the outcome of the wishbone break in a cute video in the post. There was also a video in which The Voice coach has taken the duty to ensure that their Turkey is cooked to perfection. Another one shows the impressive spread the family has prepared for Thanksgiving.



The couple is expecting a baby baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss. The Cravings author admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.



“I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing.”