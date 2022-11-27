Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers

Indian choreographers Piyush and Shazia compared the experience of working with Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan.

Piyush and Shazia have talked to Hindustan Times about the making of their two new songs, Varun Dhawan's song Jungle Mein Mangal from Bhediya and Kartik Aaryan Kaala Jadu from Freddy.

Piyush described the Varun song Jungle Mein Mangal as full of fun and energetic number with a wild feel.

He said, "A local festival is held in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh which has been recreated in the party song. All locals are seen partying with Varun Dhawan in the song."

Shazia added, "People think we shot the song in four days but we shot it in just 1.5 nights."

The duo also choreographed Kartik Aaryan's song Kaala Jaadu from Freddy, and comparing the two songs, Piyush said that it is easiest to work with Kartik.

He said, "Kaala Jaadu was difficult because we had to stick to his character of Freddy and also keep the hooksteps for entertaining the audience."

"Kartik is the easiest actor to work with. He understands very fast, his observation level is very high. The results are also visible in his songs," Piyush continued.