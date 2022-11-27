 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Kartik Aaryan dubbed easiest actor to work with by choreographers
Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers

Indian choreographers Piyush and Shazia compared the experience of working with Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan.

Piyush and Shazia have talked to Hindustan Times about the making of their two new songs, Varun Dhawan's song Jungle Mein Mangal from Bhediya and Kartik Aaryan Kaala Jadu from Freddy.

Piyush described the Varun song Jungle Mein Mangal as full of fun and energetic number with a wild feel.

He said, "A local festival is held in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh which has been recreated in the party song. All locals are seen partying with Varun Dhawan in the song."

Shazia added, "People think we shot the song in four days but we shot it in just 1.5 nights."

The duo also choreographed Kartik Aaryan's song Kaala Jaadu from Freddy, and comparing the two songs, Piyush said that it is easiest to work with Kartik.

He said, "Kaala Jaadu was difficult because we had to stick to his character of Freddy and also keep the hooksteps for entertaining the audience."

"Kartik is the easiest actor to work with. He understands very fast, his observation level is very high. The results are also visible in his songs," Piyush continued.

More From Showbiz:

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post
Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'

Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'
Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar

Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar
Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora

Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora
Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough

Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough
Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8
Jaya Bachchan claims she was happier being a wife than an actor

Jaya Bachchan claims she was happier being a wife than an actor

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death