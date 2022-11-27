General Sahir Shamshad Mirza takes charge as CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reviewing the guard of honour and march past at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. — Screengrab/ISPR video

Joint services guard presents salute to Gen Mirza on first day in office.

Ceremony attended by large number of serving, retired officers.

Gen Mriza takes charge after former CJCSC General (retd) Nadeem Raza retired.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Sunday took charge as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) in an impressive ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, said the military’s media wing.



As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a smartly turned-out joint services guard presented salute to Gen Mirza after he arrived at the venue. He also reviewed the guard of honour and march-past.

Apart from a large number of serving and retired officers from the tri-services, chairmen joint chiefs of staff committee also attended the ceremony.

Gen Mirza took charge after the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee, Gen (retd) Nadeem Raza, hung up his boots a day earlier.

Gen (retd) Raza retired on November 26 after 41 years of illustrious military service.

Gen Mirza was notified CJCSC earlier this week after President Arif Alvi signed the summary and approved the appointment.

"President Dr Arif Alvi has promoted Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza HI(M) to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee with effect from 27th November 2022. The President promoted Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir HI(M) to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chief of Army Staff with effect from 29th November 2022," said a statement issued by the President's Secretariat.

It added that the promotion and appointment have been made under article 243(4) (a) and (b) and Article 48(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Both articles are to be read with Sections 8-A and 8-D of the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

Besides Gen Mirza, Gen Asim Munir has been appointed as Pakistan's next Chief of Army Staff (COAS), with the outgoing COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa set to retire on November 29.