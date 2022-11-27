Prince Harry 'fears' of being revenged by Queen Elizabeth's closest confidant

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, who has been making headlines for his upcoming memoir, seems afraid that a former Palace insider who was very close to the late Queen could seek revenge on him and Meghan Markle, a royal commentator has claimed.



Neil Sean, citing a "very good source," claimed that Angela Kelly, the late Queen's personal dresser, is the person the Duke of Sussex "now fears the most".



"One of the late Queen's closest confidants was none other than the personal dresser Angela Kelly. According to a very good source, it is Angela that Harry now fears the most. She had a three-book deal, two books have already come out," according to Express UK Mr Sean has explained.



"According to the Palace, Ms Kelly has gone on holiday touring the US. But others are suggesting she is putting pen to paper on her third book. We know that the late monarch would have discussed many private things with Angela, and this is worrying Prince Harry," he continued.

Kelly, who served as Personal Assistant and Senior Dresser to Queen Elizabet from 2002 until her passing this year, could reveal explosive details about Meghan and Harry and their relationship with the late monarch.



Mr Sean suggested that Ms Kelly was one of the people Harry was referring to when he infamously voiced concern over whether the Queen had "the right people around her".

The royal commentator added: "This could be Ms Kelly's opportunity to give her own version of events and personal thoughts on Megxit, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as well as Prince Andrew.



"She could not have been closer to the Queen. She is someone Harry should be very nervous of."

The late Queen reportedly granted Ms Kelly her personal permission to secure a three-book deal of memoirs writing about her time working for the royals.



There are speculations that Ms Kelly, who has one book left of a three-book deal, could bring some hidden truth to public about Meghan and Harry.