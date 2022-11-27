 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Helen Skelton becomes ‘EMOTIONAL’ while confessing about her tough days after split

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Helen Skelton has once again talked about her struggle of handling ‘tougher moments’, confessing she feels like a 'different person since taking part in Strictly Come Daning following her split from her ex-husband Richie Myler earlier this year.

The television presenter, 39, became emotional during Saturday's episode of the show before she took to the dance floor with her professional partner Gorka Marquez, 32, to perform the Samba.

She told twinkle-toed star Gorka how her father Richard had said she seemed like herself again after she gave her 'best performance yet at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom last week.

Helen said: 'He just looked at me and said 'you seem like you again' and I'm certainly a different person than when we started.'

She asked Gorka: 'I think even you would say I'm a different person from day one, right?'

Helen was left devastated in April this year when Richie, who she married in 2013, moved out of their family home just months after she gave birth to their third child in December.

Rugby player Richie is now expecting his first child with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire president of Leeds Rhinos.

On how her Strictly performances have helped her, Helen told the Mirror: 'I am definitely having a good time, I just want to come off the dance floor every week with a smile on my face.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp was ‘completely vindicated,’ claims Helena Bonham Carter

Johnny Depp was ‘completely vindicated,’ claims Helena Bonham Carter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bullying accusation ‘fabricated’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bullying accusation ‘fabricated’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new snaps with kids tell a story of FAMILY love

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new snaps with kids tell a story of FAMILY love
Prince Harry 'fears' of being revenged by Queen Elizabeth's closest confidant

Prince Harry 'fears' of being revenged by Queen Elizabeth's closest confidant
Bob Dylan handwritten ‘Desolation Row’ lyrics up for auction for $425,000

Bob Dylan handwritten ‘Desolation Row’ lyrics up for auction for $425,000
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s award nomination is ‘insulting’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s award nomination is ‘insulting’
Kanye West appears in YE24 jacket as he gears up for presidential campaign

Kanye West appears in YE24 jacket as he gears up for presidential campaign

Prince Harry’s 34-year-old ex-girlfriend breaks vow of silence

Prince Harry’s 34-year-old ex-girlfriend breaks vow of silence
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘consider own path’ due to Queen?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘consider own path’ due to Queen?
Netflix upcoming 'Luther': Here's the FIRST LOOK from the movie

Netflix upcoming 'Luther': Here's the FIRST LOOK from the movie
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber make rare appearance after Tokyo birthday trip

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber make rare appearance after Tokyo birthday trip
Kiara Advani leaves fans wondering with new teaser: 'can’t keep it secret'

Kiara Advani leaves fans wondering with new teaser: 'can’t keep it secret'