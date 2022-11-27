 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'impresses' producer in screen test for James Bond

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly impressed the bosses in a screen test for James Bond as he might replace Daniel Craig for this iconic role.

The actor, 32, is said to have impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during an audition at Pinewood Studios, where many of the franchise's films have been filmed. 

A source told The Sun: 'Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the front-runners.'

Aaron, who is married to Fifty Shades Of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, has starred in the Kick-Ass movies, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Godzilla.

He started out in the 2001 series Armadillo before featuring in The Bill and Casualty and securing his big break in the 2009 John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy.

It follows reports that Idris Elba walked away from 'years of talks' with movie bosses to become the next James Bond, paving the way for a new 007. 


More From Entertainment:

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘distancing from Netflix’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘distancing from Netflix’
Kim Kardashian turns hairstylist for daughter North in new hilarious TikTok

Kim Kardashian turns hairstylist for daughter North in new hilarious TikTok

Kendall Jenner ‘transformed into Harry Styles shoulder to cry on’ after Olivia Wilde split

Kendall Jenner ‘transformed into Harry Styles shoulder to cry on’ after Olivia Wilde split

Lilibet, Archie to follow in mother Meghan Markle’s footsteps on Christmas

Lilibet, Archie to follow in mother Meghan Markle’s footsteps on Christmas
Meghan Markle is filled with ‘rampant self-pity’

Meghan Markle is filled with ‘rampant self-pity’
Helen Skelton becomes ‘EMOTIONAL’ while confessing about her tough days after split

Helen Skelton becomes ‘EMOTIONAL’ while confessing about her tough days after split
Johnny Depp was ‘completely vindicated,’ claims Helena Bonham Carter

Johnny Depp was ‘completely vindicated,’ claims Helena Bonham Carter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bullying accusation ‘fabricated’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bullying accusation ‘fabricated’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new snaps with kids tell a story of FAMILY love

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new snaps with kids tell a story of FAMILY love
Prince Harry 'fears' of being revenged by Queen Elizabeth's closest confidant

Prince Harry 'fears' of being revenged by Queen Elizabeth's closest confidant
Bob Dylan handwritten ‘Desolation Row’ lyrics up for auction for $425,000

Bob Dylan handwritten ‘Desolation Row’ lyrics up for auction for $425,000