 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and its flawless
Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless

Katie Price revealed a dramatic transformation in a stunning Instagram snap on Saturday after it emerged her dog Sharon was killed in a road accident.

The former glamour model, 44, who often likes to experiment with her hair colour took to Instagram to debut her new look after going from blonde to brunette despite the star reportedly being 'in bits' over the death of her Pomeranian.

It is claimed reality star Katie was grieving the loss of her sixth pet on Friday after the animal was hit by a car in West Sussex.

But she appeared to be taking her mind off things this weekend, showing off her much darker hair on social media and writing: 'Can't believe how different I look going back brunette.'

It comes after Katie was reportedly grieving the loss of her sixth pet on Friday after her beloved Pomeranian dog Sharon was killed after she allegedly escaped and ran onto the road where she was hit by a car.

It is not Katie's first pet tragedy as her dogs Rolo, Queenie, and Sparkle died in previous years, while she has also lost a pet chameleon and a beloved horse.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look

Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look

King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana

King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana
Darius Campbell Danesh's secret girlfriend breaks silence after singer’s tragic death

Darius Campbell Danesh's secret girlfriend breaks silence after singer’s tragic death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were not liked by royal staff?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were not liked by royal staff?
Kelsey gets candid about her grief after Tom Parker's death

Kelsey gets candid about her grief after Tom Parker's death
Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden steps outside in style after saying 'deal is not done'

Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden steps outside in style after saying 'deal is not done'
Rihanna makes jaws drop as she steps out with A$AP Rocky in bold red minidress

Rihanna makes jaws drop as she steps out with A$AP Rocky in bold red minidress
Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'impresses' producer in screen test for James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'impresses' producer in screen test for James Bond
Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘distancing from Netflix’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘distancing from Netflix’
Kim Kardashian turns hairstylist for daughter North in new hilarious TikTok

Kim Kardashian turns hairstylist for daughter North in new hilarious TikTok

Kendall Jenner ‘transformed into Harry Styles shoulder to cry on’ after Olivia Wilde split

Kendall Jenner ‘transformed into Harry Styles shoulder to cry on’ after Olivia Wilde split