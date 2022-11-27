Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless

Katie Price revealed a dramatic transformation in a stunning Instagram snap on Saturday after it emerged her dog Sharon was killed in a road accident.

The former glamour model, 44, who often likes to experiment with her hair colour took to Instagram to debut her new look after going from blonde to brunette despite the star reportedly being 'in bits' over the death of her Pomeranian.



It is claimed reality star Katie was grieving the loss of her sixth pet on Friday after the animal was hit by a car in West Sussex.

But she appeared to be taking her mind off things this weekend, showing off her much darker hair on social media and writing: 'Can't believe how different I look going back brunette.'



It comes after Katie was reportedly grieving the loss of her sixth pet on Friday after her beloved Pomeranian dog Sharon was killed after she allegedly escaped and ran onto the road where she was hit by a car.

It is not Katie's first pet tragedy as her dogs Rolo, Queenie, and Sparkle died in previous years, while she has also lost a pet chameleon and a beloved horse.