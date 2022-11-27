 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

King Charles III, who is the oldest person to become king in British history, has been in news since he ascended to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth's death in September.

The are speculations and rumours that the new King could relinquish the throne to his eldest son Prince William.

 A media outlet, citing some fortune tellers, reports King Charles will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age and Prince William won't take his place. In the line of succession, William is the next in line but some mysterious reasons won't make him become the new king.

If the rumours are to be believed Prince William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch.

Meanwhile, fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William next year.

Last year, author and history writer Hilary Mantel had said in a interview that Prince of Wales, Prince William could be the last ruling British monarch and his son Prince George will never be a king.

However, in his first speech as monarch, King Charles III appeared quashing the rumours about the monarchy's future, saying he would serve the nation for life.

Prince William is the first in line to throne while his son Prince George is second after Charles became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look

Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look

King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana

King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana
Darius Campbell Danesh's secret girlfriend breaks silence after singer’s tragic death

Darius Campbell Danesh's secret girlfriend breaks silence after singer’s tragic death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were not liked by royal staff?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were not liked by royal staff?
Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless

Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless
Kelsey gets candid about her grief after Tom Parker's death

Kelsey gets candid about her grief after Tom Parker's death
Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden steps outside in style after saying 'deal is not done'

Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden steps outside in style after saying 'deal is not done'
Rihanna makes jaws drop as she steps out with A$AP Rocky in bold red minidress

Rihanna makes jaws drop as she steps out with A$AP Rocky in bold red minidress
Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'impresses' producer in screen test for James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'impresses' producer in screen test for James Bond
Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘distancing from Netflix’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘distancing from Netflix’
Kim Kardashian turns hairstylist for daughter North in new hilarious TikTok

Kim Kardashian turns hairstylist for daughter North in new hilarious TikTok