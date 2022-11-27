 
Fawad Khan turns 41, celebrates birthday with close family and friends

Fawad Khan turns 41 years old in all his glitz and glory. He celebrated his birthday with his close friends and family. 

In a clip shared by Niche Lifestyle, the Humsafar actor is cutting the cake standing next to his wife, Sadaf Fawad and they share an adorable moment as he feeds her cake after cutting. The comments show how much the couple is loved and adored among the masses.


On the work front, Fawad was recently seen in Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari, which crossed 100 crores within a few days of release. His character portrayal was on point and widely appreciated by the viewers. He was also seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was his last before Maula Jatt

